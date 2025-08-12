CotationsSections
Devises / TFC
Retour à Actions

TFC: Truist Financial Corporation

45.96 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TFC a changé de -0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.59 et à un maximum de 46.12.

Suivez la dynamique Truist Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TFC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
45.59 46.12
Range Annuel
33.56 49.06
Clôture Précédente
46.09
Ouverture
46.01
Bid
45.96
Ask
46.26
Plus Bas
45.59
Plus Haut
46.12
Volume
11.215 K
Changement quotidien
-0.28%
Changement Mensuel
-0.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.48%
Changement Annuel
7.94%
20 septembre, samedi