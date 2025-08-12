Devises / TFC
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation
45.96 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TFC a changé de -0.28% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.59 et à un maximum de 46.12.
Suivez la dynamique Truist Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
45.59 46.12
Range Annuel
33.56 49.06
- Clôture Précédente
- 46.09
- Ouverture
- 46.01
- Bid
- 45.96
- Ask
- 46.26
- Plus Bas
- 45.59
- Plus Haut
- 46.12
- Volume
- 11.215 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.28%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.65%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.48%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.94%
20 septembre, samedi