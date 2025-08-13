Valute / TFC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation
45.96 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TFC ha avuto una variazione del -0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.59 e ad un massimo di 46.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Truist Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFC News
- Il titolo di Lendingtree tocca il massimo di 52 settimane a 74,48 USD
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- Truist names veteran leaders to commercial and corporate banking roles
- Truist Financial at Barclays Conference: Growth and Strategic Expansion
- GS, MS, TFC: Investment Bank Fees Expected to Rise 10% to 15% in Current Quarter - TipRanks.com
- BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms ‘Buy Rating’ on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) - TipRanks.com
- F.N.B. Announces De Novo Expansion in Southeast & Mid-Atlantic Markets
- Cisco, ServiceNow, Truist Financial On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’ - Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)
- Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Is an ‘Underappreciated Growth Stock,’ Says UBS - TipRanks.com
- Truist's Digital Momentum: Driving Engagement, Efficiency and Revenues
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- Truist Financial: The Preferred Dividend Enjoys An Excellent Coverage (NYSE:TFC)
- Truist's Path to Long-Term Growth: Branching Out and Going Digital
- Truist Financial stock rating downgraded by Wells Fargo on growth strategy concerns
- Truist Financial (TFC): An Undervalued Dividend Play With A Clear Catalyst For Growth
- Loan Growth Boosts Truist's NII in 1H25: Is the Upside Sustainable?
- Macquarie Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Enterprise Financial Services appoints Lars Anderson to board
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- New York sues Zelle, says security lapses led to ’rampant’ consumer fraud
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.59 46.12
Intervallo Annuale
33.56 49.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.09
- Apertura
- 46.01
- Bid
- 45.96
- Ask
- 46.26
- Minimo
- 45.59
- Massimo
- 46.12
- Volume
- 11.215 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.94%
20 settembre, sabato