通貨 / TFC
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation
46.09 USD 0.72 (1.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TFCの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.22の安値と46.17の高値で取引されました。
Truist Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
45.22 46.17
1年のレンジ
33.56 49.06
- 以前の終値
- 45.37
- 始値
- 45.47
- 買値
- 46.09
- 買値
- 46.39
- 安値
- 45.22
- 高値
- 46.17
- 出来高
- 10.197 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.37%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.80%
- 1年の変化
- 8.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K