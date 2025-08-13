クォートセクション
TFC
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation

46.09 USD 0.72 (1.59%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TFCの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.22の安値と46.17の高値で取引されました。

Truist Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
45.22 46.17
1年のレンジ
33.56 49.06
以前の終値
45.37
始値
45.47
買値
46.09
買値
46.39
安値
45.22
高値
46.17
出来高
10.197 K
1日の変化
1.59%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.37%
6ヶ月の変化
12.80%
1年の変化
8.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K