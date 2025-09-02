Moedas / S
S: SentinelOne Inc Class A
18.73 USD 0.38 (2.07%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do S para hoje mudou para 2.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.63 e o mais alto foi 19.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SentinelOne Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
S Notícias
Faixa diária
18.63 19.05
Faixa anual
15.37 29.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.35
- Open
- 18.65
- Bid
- 18.73
- Ask
- 19.03
- Low
- 18.63
- High
- 19.05
- Volume
- 2.490 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.29%
- Mudança anual
- -21.66%
