S: SentinelOne Inc Class A

18.71 USD 0.36 (1.96%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Sの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.61の安値と19.05の高値で取引されました。

SentinelOne Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.61 19.05
1年のレンジ
15.37 29.30
以前の終値
18.35
始値
18.65
買値
18.71
買値
19.01
安値
18.61
高値
19.05
出来高
6.273 K
1日の変化
1.96%
1ヶ月の変化
1.41%
6ヶ月の変化
2.18%
1年の変化
-21.75%
