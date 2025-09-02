通貨 / S
S: SentinelOne Inc Class A
18.71 USD 0.36 (1.96%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Sの今日の為替レートは、1.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.61の安値と19.05の高値で取引されました。
SentinelOne Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
18.61 19.05
1年のレンジ
15.37 29.30
- 以前の終値
- 18.35
- 始値
- 18.65
- 買値
- 18.71
- 買値
- 19.01
- 安値
- 18.61
- 高値
- 19.05
- 出来高
- 6.273 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.18%
- 1年の変化
- -21.75%
