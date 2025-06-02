Moedas / PSMT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PSMT: PriceSmart Inc
118.24 USD 1.45 (1.24%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PSMT para hoje mudou para 1.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 116.76 e o mais alto foi 119.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PriceSmart Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSMT Notícias
- Ação da Pricesmart atinge máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 114,07
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at $114.07
- BJ's Wholesale Club: This Dip Is A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:BJ)
- PriceSmart Q2 FY24 slides reveal robust growth and omni-channel acceleration
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at 113.71 USD
- PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PriceSmart Q3 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- PriceSmart, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Red Cat Holdings, Red Cat Holdings, AeroVironment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- CoreWeave and AeroVironment Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at $113.40
- PriceSmart stock: Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on strong membership growth
- Levi Strauss, Coinbase and PriceSmart rise premarket; Nvidia slips lower
- PriceSmart: Eyeing Chile As Membership Momentum Shines (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- PriceSmart Q3 FY25 presentation slides: Sales up 8%, membership income surges 13.4%
- PriceSmart shares soar as revenue tops estimates
- PriceSmart earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Delta Air Lines, Levi Strauss, Conagra Foods set to report Thursday
- How To Earn $500 A Month From PriceSmart Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- Stock Market Week: OPEC, Big 12, Amazon Prime Day And Tariffs Deadline
- PriceSmart Announces Change to Previously Scheduled Conference Call
- PriceSmart stock soars to 52-week high, hits $109.84
- PriceSmart: A Great Play At A Good Price (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- Costco Wholesale Stock Earns 82 RS Rating
Faixa diária
116.76 119.34
Faixa anual
71.64 120.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 116.79
- Open
- 116.84
- Bid
- 118.24
- Ask
- 118.54
- Low
- 116.76
- High
- 119.34
- Volume
- 21
- Mudança diária
- 1.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.18%
- Mudança anual
- 29.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh