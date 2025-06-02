Currencies / PSMT
PSMT: PriceSmart Inc
117.43 USD 0.33 (0.28%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSMT exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 117.10 and at a high of 117.74.
Follow PriceSmart Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PSMT News
Daily Range
117.10 117.74
Year Range
71.64 120.99
- Previous Close
- 117.10
- Open
- 117.10
- Bid
- 117.43
- Ask
- 117.73
- Low
- 117.10
- High
- 117.74
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 9.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.25%
- Year Change
- 28.20%
