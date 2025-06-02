クォートセクション
通貨 / PSMT
株に戻る

PSMT: PriceSmart Inc

117.42 USD 0.63 (0.54%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSMTの今日の為替レートは、0.54%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり116.76の安値と119.34の高値で取引されました。

PriceSmart Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PSMT News

1日のレンジ
116.76 119.34
1年のレンジ
71.64 120.99
以前の終値
116.79
始値
116.84
買値
117.42
買値
117.72
安値
116.76
高値
119.34
出来高
406
1日の変化
0.54%
1ヶ月の変化
9.87%
6ヶ月の変化
34.24%
1年の変化
28.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K