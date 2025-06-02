货币 / PSMT
PSMT: PriceSmart Inc
118.45 USD 1.40 (1.20%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PSMT汇率已更改1.20%。当日，交易品种以低点116.57和高点118.45进行交易。
关注PriceSmart Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSMT新闻
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at $114.07
- BJ's Wholesale Club: This Dip Is A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:BJ)
- PriceSmart Q2 FY24 slides reveal robust growth and omni-channel acceleration
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at 113.71 USD
- PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PriceSmart Q3 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- PriceSmart, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Red Cat Holdings, Red Cat Holdings, AeroVironment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- CoreWeave and AeroVironment Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at $113.40
- PriceSmart stock: Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on strong membership growth
- Levi Strauss, Coinbase and PriceSmart rise premarket; Nvidia slips lower
- PriceSmart: Eyeing Chile As Membership Momentum Shines (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- PriceSmart Q3 FY25 presentation slides: Sales up 8%, membership income surges 13.4%
- PriceSmart shares soar as revenue tops estimates
- PriceSmart earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Delta Air Lines, Levi Strauss, Conagra Foods set to report Thursday
- How To Earn $500 A Month From PriceSmart Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- Stock Market Week: OPEC, Big 12, Amazon Prime Day And Tariffs Deadline
- PriceSmart Announces Change to Previously Scheduled Conference Call
- PriceSmart stock soars to 52-week high, hits $109.84
- PriceSmart: A Great Play At A Good Price (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- Costco Wholesale Stock Earns 82 RS Rating
- PriceSmart Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Details for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 and Plans for Sixth Warehouse Club in the Dominican Republic
日范围
116.57 118.45
年范围
71.64 120.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 117.05
- 开盘价
- 117.02
- 卖价
- 118.45
- 买价
- 118.75
- 最低价
- 116.57
- 最高价
- 118.45
- 交易量
- 60
- 日变化
- 1.20%
- 月变化
- 10.84%
- 6个月变化
- 35.42%
- 年变化
- 29.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值