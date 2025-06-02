Dövizler / PSMT
PSMT: PriceSmart Inc
115.44 USD 1.98 (1.69%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PSMT fiyatı bugün -1.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 115.22 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 117.82 aralığında işlem gördü.
PriceSmart Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
115.22 117.82
Yıllık aralık
71.64 120.99
- Önceki kapanış
- 117.42
- Açılış
- 117.42
- Satış
- 115.44
- Alış
- 115.74
- Düşük
- 115.22
- Yüksek
- 117.82
- Hacim
- 375
- Günlük değişim
- -1.69%
- Aylık değişim
- 8.02%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 31.98%
- Yıllık değişim
- 26.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar