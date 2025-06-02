Valute / PSMT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PSMT: PriceSmart Inc
115.44 USD 1.98 (1.69%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PSMT ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 115.22 e ad un massimo di 117.82.
Segui le dinamiche di PriceSmart Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSMT News
- Il titolo di Pricesmart raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a $114,07
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at $114.07
- BJ's Wholesale Club: This Dip Is A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:BJ)
- PriceSmart Q2 FY24 slides reveal robust growth and omni-channel acceleration
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at 113.71 USD
- PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PriceSmart Q3 2025 shows strong revenue growth
- PriceSmart, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- PriceSmart Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Red Cat Holdings, Red Cat Holdings, AeroVironment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- CoreWeave and AeroVironment Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Pricesmart stock hits 52-week high at $113.40
- PriceSmart stock: Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on strong membership growth
- Levi Strauss, Coinbase and PriceSmart rise premarket; Nvidia slips lower
- PriceSmart: Eyeing Chile As Membership Momentum Shines (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- PriceSmart Q3 FY25 presentation slides: Sales up 8%, membership income surges 13.4%
- PriceSmart shares soar as revenue tops estimates
- PriceSmart earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Delta Air Lines, Levi Strauss, Conagra Foods set to report Thursday
- How To Earn $500 A Month From PriceSmart Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- Stock Market Week: OPEC, Big 12, Amazon Prime Day And Tariffs Deadline
- PriceSmart Announces Change to Previously Scheduled Conference Call
- PriceSmart stock soars to 52-week high, hits $109.84
- PriceSmart: A Great Play At A Good Price (NASDAQ:PSMT)
- Costco Wholesale Stock Earns 82 RS Rating
Intervallo Giornaliero
115.22 117.82
Intervallo Annuale
71.64 120.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 117.42
- Apertura
- 117.42
- Bid
- 115.44
- Ask
- 115.74
- Minimo
- 115.22
- Massimo
- 117.82
- Volume
- 375
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.03%
20 settembre, sabato