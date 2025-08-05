Moedas / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
98.850 USD 2.325 (2.41%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NVT para hoje mudou para 2.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 96.950 e o mais alto foi 98.850.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas nVent Electric plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NVT Notícias
Faixa diária
96.950 98.850
Faixa anual
78.030 98.850
- Fechamento anterior
- 96.525
- Open
- 98.000
- Bid
- 98.850
- Ask
- 98.880
- Low
- 96.950
- High
- 98.850
- Volume
- 413
- Mudança diária
- 2.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.65%
- Mudança anual
- 24.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh