货币 / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
96.725 USD 0.565 (0.59%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NVT汇率已更改0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点95.600和高点96.725进行交易。
关注nVent Electric plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
95.600 96.725
年范围
78.030 97.520
- 前一天收盘价
- 96.160
- 开盘价
- 96.065
- 卖价
- 96.725
- 买价
- 96.755
- 最低价
- 95.600
- 最高价
- 96.725
- 交易量
- 424
- 日变化
- 0.59%
- 月变化
- 8.99%
- 6个月变化
- 21.97%
- 年变化
- 21.97%
