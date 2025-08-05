CotationsSections
Devises / NVT
Retour à Actions

NVT: nVent Electric plc

99.026 USD 0.406 (0.41%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NVT a changé de 0.41% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 97.480 et à un maximum de 99.270.

Suivez la dynamique nVent Electric plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NVT Nouvelles

Range quotidien
97.480 99.270
Range Annuel
78.030 99.445
Clôture Précédente
98.620
Ouverture
99.020
Bid
99.026
Ask
99.056
Plus Bas
97.480
Plus Haut
99.270
Volume
3.921 K
Changement quotidien
0.41%
Changement Mensuel
11.58%
Changement à 6 Mois
24.88%
Changement Annuel
24.88%
20 septembre, samedi