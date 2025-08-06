CotizacionesSecciones
NVT: nVent Electric plc

96.525 USD 0.365 (0.38%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NVT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 94.790, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.200.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas nVent Electric plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
94.790 97.200
Rango anual
78.030 97.520
Cierres anteriores
96.160
Open
96.065
Bid
96.525
Ask
96.555
Low
94.790
High
97.200
Volumen
5.124 K
Cambio diario
0.38%
Cambio mensual
8.76%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.72%
Cambio anual
21.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B