Divisas / NVT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NVT: nVent Electric plc
96.525 USD 0.365 (0.38%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NVT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 94.790, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 97.200.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas nVent Electric plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVT News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in nVent Electric Stock?
- Las acciones de nVent Electric alcanzan máximos históricos a 96,65 dólares
- Acciones de nVent Electric alcanzan un máximo histórico de 96.65 USD
- nVent Electric stock hits all-time high at 96.65 USD
- nVent Electric plc (NVT) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:NVT)
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- nVent Electric plc (NVT) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- nVent Electric stock hits all-time high at 93.04 USD
- nVent Electric leases new facility to expand data center solutions
- Bitcoin Correction Doesn’t Derail Its Growth Trajectory – Why The Bull Run Is Still On
- nVent Electric: Infrastructure Tailwinds Are Clear, Valuation Risks Weigh Heavy (NYSE:NVT)
- Earnings call transcript: nVent Electric Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 15th
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights TE Connectivity, nVent Electric and Fabrinet
- Barclays shifts multi-industry ratings as it sees selective upside in second half
- Artisan Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- 3 Electronics Components Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- nVent Electric stock reaches all-time high at 91.6 USD
- Chief Accounting Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of nVent Electric -- a Hidden AI/Data Center Play
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- nVent Electric director Parker sells shares worth $1.85 million
- nVent Electric: EVP Lammers sells $10.7m in shares
- nVent (NVT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
94.790 97.200
Rango anual
78.030 97.520
- Cierres anteriores
- 96.160
- Open
- 96.065
- Bid
- 96.525
- Ask
- 96.555
- Low
- 94.790
- High
- 97.200
- Volumen
- 5.124 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.76%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.72%
- Cambio anual
- 21.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B