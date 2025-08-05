Währungen / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
98.620 USD 2.095 (2.17%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NVT hat sich für heute um 2.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.950 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.445 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die nVent Electric plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
NVT News
Tagesspanne
96.950 99.445
Jahresspanne
78.030 99.445
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 96.525
- Eröffnung
- 98.000
- Bid
- 98.620
- Ask
- 98.650
- Tief
- 96.950
- Hoch
- 99.445
- Volumen
- 3.840 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 24.36%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.36%
