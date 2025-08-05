KurseKategorien
NVT: nVent Electric plc

98.620 USD 2.095 (2.17%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NVT hat sich für heute um 2.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 96.950 bis zu einem Hoch von 99.445 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die nVent Electric plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
96.950 99.445
Jahresspanne
78.030 99.445
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
96.525
Eröffnung
98.000
Bid
98.620
Ask
98.650
Tief
96.950
Hoch
99.445
Volumen
3.840 K
Tagesänderung
2.17%
Monatsänderung
11.12%
6-Monatsänderung
24.36%
Jahresänderung
24.36%
