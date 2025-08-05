クォートセクション
通貨 / NVT
株に戻る

NVT: nVent Electric plc

98.620 USD 2.095 (2.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NVTの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.950の安値と99.445の高値で取引されました。

nVent Electric plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NVT News

1日のレンジ
96.950 99.445
1年のレンジ
78.030 99.445
以前の終値
96.525
始値
98.000
買値
98.620
買値
98.650
安値
96.950
高値
99.445
出来高
3.840 K
1日の変化
2.17%
1ヶ月の変化
11.12%
6ヶ月の変化
24.36%
1年の変化
24.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K