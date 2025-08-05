通貨 / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
98.620 USD 2.095 (2.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NVTの今日の為替レートは、2.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり96.950の安値と99.445の高値で取引されました。
nVent Electric plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
96.950 99.445
1年のレンジ
78.030 99.445
- 以前の終値
- 96.525
- 始値
- 98.000
- 買値
- 98.620
- 買値
- 98.650
- 安値
- 96.950
- 高値
- 99.445
- 出来高
- 3.840 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.36%
- 1年の変化
- 24.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K