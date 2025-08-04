Currencies / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
95.130 USD 1.220 (1.27%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVT exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.550 and at a high of 97.120.
Follow nVent Electric plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVT News
Daily Range
94.550 97.120
Year Range
78.030 97.520
- Previous Close
- 96.350
- Open
- 96.625
- Bid
- 95.130
- Ask
- 95.160
- Low
- 94.550
- High
- 97.120
- Volume
- 1.318 K
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- 7.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.96%
- Year Change
- 19.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%