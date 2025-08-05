통화 / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
99.026 USD 0.406 (0.41%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NVT 환율이 오늘 0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 97.480이고 고가는 99.270이었습니다.
nVent Electric plc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
97.480 99.270
년간 변동
78.030 99.445
- 이전 종가
- 98.620
- 시가
- 99.020
- Bid
- 99.026
- Ask
- 99.056
- 저가
- 97.480
- 고가
- 99.270
- 볼륨
- 3.921 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.41%
- 월 변동
- 11.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.88%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.88%
