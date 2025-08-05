QuotazioniSezioni
NVT: nVent Electric plc

99.026 USD 0.406 (0.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NVT ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 97.480 e ad un massimo di 99.270.

Segui le dinamiche di nVent Electric plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
97.480 99.270
Intervallo Annuale
78.030 99.445
Chiusura Precedente
98.620
Apertura
99.020
Bid
99.026
Ask
99.056
Minimo
97.480
Massimo
99.270
Volume
3.921 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.41%
Variazione Mensile
11.58%
Variazione Semestrale
24.88%
Variazione Annuale
24.88%
