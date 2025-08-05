Valute / NVT
NVT: nVent Electric plc
99.026 USD 0.406 (0.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NVT ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 97.480 e ad un massimo di 99.270.
Segui le dinamiche di nVent Electric plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
97.480 99.270
Intervallo Annuale
78.030 99.445
- Chiusura Precedente
- 98.620
- Apertura
- 99.020
- Bid
- 99.026
- Ask
- 99.056
- Minimo
- 97.480
- Massimo
- 99.270
- Volume
- 3.921 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.88%
20 settembre, sabato