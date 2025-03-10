Moedas / NCSM
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
49.06 USD 0.58 (1.20%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NCSM para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.04 e o mais alto foi 50.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NCSM Notícias
Faixa diária
49.04 50.30
Faixa anual
16.81 51.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.48
- Open
- 49.04
- Bid
- 49.06
- Ask
- 49.36
- Low
- 49.04
- High
- 50.30
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 28.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.58%
- Mudança anual
- 149.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh