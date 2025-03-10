통화 / NCSM
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
49.15 USD 0.60 (1.21%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NCSM 환율이 오늘 -1.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.55이고 고가는 50.38이었습니다.
NCS Multistage Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NCSM News
일일 변동 비율
47.55 50.38
년간 변동
16.81 51.49
- 이전 종가
- 49.75
- 시가
- 49.74
- Bid
- 49.15
- Ask
- 49.45
- 저가
- 47.55
- 고가
- 50.38
- 볼륨
- 65
- 일일 변동
- -1.21%
- 월 변동
- 28.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 149.49%
20 9월, 토요일