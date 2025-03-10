Valute / NCSM
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
49.15 USD 0.60 (1.21%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NCSM ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.55 e ad un massimo di 50.38.
Segui le dinamiche di NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
47.55 50.38
Intervallo Annuale
16.81 51.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 49.75
- Apertura
- 49.74
- Bid
- 49.15
- Ask
- 49.45
- Minimo
- 47.55
- Massimo
- 50.38
- Volume
- 65
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 28.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 149.49%
