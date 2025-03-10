QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NCSM
Tornare a Azioni

NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

49.15 USD 0.60 (1.21%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NCSM ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.55 e ad un massimo di 50.38.

Segui le dinamiche di NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NCSM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
47.55 50.38
Intervallo Annuale
16.81 51.49
Chiusura Precedente
49.75
Apertura
49.74
Bid
49.15
Ask
49.45
Minimo
47.55
Massimo
50.38
Volume
65
Variazione giornaliera
-1.21%
Variazione Mensile
28.83%
Variazione Semestrale
43.84%
Variazione Annuale
149.49%
21 settembre, domenica