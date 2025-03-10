CotizacionesSecciones
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

48.48 USD 0.14 (0.29%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NCSM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
46.94 50.00
Rango anual
16.81 51.49
Cierres anteriores
48.62
Open
49.44
Bid
48.48
Ask
48.78
Low
46.94
High
50.00
Volumen
37
Cambio diario
-0.29%
Cambio mensual
27.08%
Cambio a 6 meses
41.88%
Cambio anual
146.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B