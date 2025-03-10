Divisas / NCSM
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
48.48 USD 0.14 (0.29%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NCSM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.29%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NCSM News
Rango diario
46.94 50.00
Rango anual
16.81 51.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 48.62
- Open
- 49.44
- Bid
- 48.48
- Ask
- 48.78
- Low
- 46.94
- High
- 50.00
- Volumen
- 37
- Cambio diario
- -0.29%
- Cambio mensual
- 27.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.88%
- Cambio anual
- 146.09%
