NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

49.15 USD 0.60 (1.21%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NCSM a changé de -1.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 47.55 et à un maximum de 50.38.

Suivez la dynamique NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
47.55 50.38
Range Annuel
16.81 51.49
Clôture Précédente
49.75
Ouverture
49.74
Bid
49.15
Ask
49.45
Plus Bas
47.55
Plus Haut
50.38
Volume
65
Changement quotidien
-1.21%
Changement Mensuel
28.83%
Changement à 6 Mois
43.84%
Changement Annuel
149.49%
