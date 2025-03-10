Devises / NCSM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
49.15 USD 0.60 (1.21%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NCSM a changé de -1.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 47.55 et à un maximum de 50.38.
Suivez la dynamique NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCSM Nouvelles
- Recent Price Trend in NCS Multistage (NCSM) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Returns
- NCS Multistage (NCSM) Soars 10.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Materion, Willdan Group, Build-A-Bear Workshop and NCS Multistage
- Look Beyond the Fed: Bet on 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows
- Should Value Investors Buy NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock?
- NCS Multistage (NCSM) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Are Investors Undervaluing NCS Multistage (NCSM) Right Now?
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- NCS Multistage at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Expansion and Growth
- Here's Why Momentum in NCS Multistage (NCSM) Should Keep going
- Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Is Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- NCSM Q2 Profit Jumps 23%
- NCS Multistage acquires tracer diagnostics provider ResMetrics
- NCS Multistage earnings beat by $1.64, revenue topped estimates
- Tetra Technologies (TTI) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Helix Energy (HLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NCS Multistage at Emerging Growth Conference 82: Strategic Expansion Amid Challenges
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:NCSM)
- NCS Multistage stock surges 14.8% after beating Q4 expectations
Range quotidien
47.55 50.38
Range Annuel
16.81 51.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 49.75
- Ouverture
- 49.74
- Bid
- 49.15
- Ask
- 49.45
- Plus Bas
- 47.55
- Plus Haut
- 50.38
- Volume
- 65
- Changement quotidien
- -1.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- 28.83%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 43.84%
- Changement Annuel
- 149.49%
20 septembre, samedi