NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc
48.62 USD 1.46 (3.10%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NCSM exchange rate has changed by 3.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.58 and at a high of 48.62.
Follow NCS Multistage Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
45.58 48.62
Year Range
16.81 51.49
- Previous Close
- 47.16
- Open
- 45.58
- Bid
- 48.62
- Ask
- 48.92
- Low
- 45.58
- High
- 48.62
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 3.10%
- Month Change
- 27.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.29%
- Year Change
- 146.80%
