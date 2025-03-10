QuotesSections
Currencies / NCSM
NCSM: NCS Multistage Holdings Inc

48.62 USD 1.46 (3.10%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NCSM exchange rate has changed by 3.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.58 and at a high of 48.62.

Follow NCS Multistage Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
45.58 48.62
Year Range
16.81 51.49
Previous Close
47.16
Open
45.58
Bid
48.62
Ask
48.92
Low
45.58
High
48.62
Volume
48
Daily Change
3.10%
Month Change
27.44%
6 Months Change
42.29%
Year Change
146.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%