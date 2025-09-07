Moedas / MELI
MELI: MercadoLibre Inc
2446.32 USD 56.18 (2.35%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MELI para hoje mudou para 2.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2370.26 e o mais alto foi 2468.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MercadoLibre Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2370.26 2468.25
Faixa anual
1646.00 2645.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 2390.14
- Open
- 2395.70
- Bid
- 2446.32
- Ask
- 2446.62
- Low
- 2370.26
- High
- 2468.25
- Volume
- 717
- Mudança diária
- 2.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.08%
- Mudança anual
- 18.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh