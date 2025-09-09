Valute / MELI
MELI: MercadoLibre Inc
2452.34 USD 24.03 (0.97%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MELI ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2433.31 e ad un massimo di 2500.00.
Segui le dinamiche di MercadoLibre Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2433.31 2500.00
Intervallo Annuale
1646.00 2645.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2476.37
- Apertura
- 2493.06
- Bid
- 2452.34
- Ask
- 2452.64
- Minimo
- 2433.31
- Massimo
- 2500.00
- Volume
- 618
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.94%
20 settembre, sabato