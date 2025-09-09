QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MELI
Tornare a Azioni

MELI: MercadoLibre Inc

2452.34 USD 24.03 (0.97%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MELI ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2433.31 e ad un massimo di 2500.00.

Segui le dinamiche di MercadoLibre Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MELI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2433.31 2500.00
Intervallo Annuale
1646.00 2645.22
Chiusura Precedente
2476.37
Apertura
2493.06
Bid
2452.34
Ask
2452.64
Minimo
2433.31
Massimo
2500.00
Volume
618
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
1.15%
Variazione Semestrale
25.39%
Variazione Annuale
18.94%
20 settembre, sabato