货币 / MELI
MELI: MercadoLibre Inc
2390.14 USD 54.32 (2.33%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MELI汇率已更改2.33%。当日，交易品种以低点2336.87和高点2394.17进行交易。
关注MercadoLibre Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
2336.87 2394.17
年范围
1646.00 2645.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 2335.82
- 开盘价
- 2344.55
- 卖价
- 2390.14
- 买价
- 2390.44
- 最低价
- 2336.87
- 最高价
- 2394.17
- 交易量
- 679
- 日变化
- 2.33%
- 月变化
- -1.42%
- 6个月变化
- 22.21%
- 年变化
- 15.93%
