MELI: MercadoLibre Inc
2354.05 USD 18.23 (0.78%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MELI exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2336.87 and at a high of 2390.59.
Follow MercadoLibre Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
2336.87 2390.59
Year Range
1646.00 2645.22
- Previous Close
- 2335.82
- Open
- 2344.55
- Bid
- 2354.05
- Ask
- 2354.35
- Low
- 2336.87
- High
- 2390.59
- Volume
- 304
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- -2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.37%
- Year Change
- 14.18%
