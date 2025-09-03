QuotesSections
Currencies / MELI
Back to US Stock Market

MELI: MercadoLibre Inc

2354.05 USD 18.23 (0.78%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MELI exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2336.87 and at a high of 2390.59.

Follow MercadoLibre Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MELI News

Daily Range
2336.87 2390.59
Year Range
1646.00 2645.22
Previous Close
2335.82
Open
2344.55
Bid
2354.05
Ask
2354.35
Low
2336.87
High
2390.59
Volume
304
Daily Change
0.78%
Month Change
-2.91%
6 Months Change
20.37%
Year Change
14.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%