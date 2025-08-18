Moedas / LYV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
169.36 USD 1.14 (0.67%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LYV para hoje mudou para -0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 167.84 e o mais alto foi 171.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Live Nation Entertainment Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYV Notícias
- StubHub IPO: STUB Stock Nudges Higher In Ticket Marketplace's Debut
- Bots make buying concert tickets a nightmare. Could the FTC’s Ticketmaster probe help?
- StubHub’s stock starts trading Wednesday. The IPO is a bet on the polarizing practice of ticket resale.
- Live Nation rebaixada pela Rothschild devido à desaceleração das margens
- Live Nation downgraded at Rothschild on margin slowdown, DOJ lawsuit overhang
- Rothschild Redburn rebaixa ações da Live Nation para Neutro devido à desaceleração das margens
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Live Nation stock to Neutral on slowing margins
- FTC probes whether Ticketmaster does enough to stop resale bots, Bloomberg News reports
- Live Nation cai após relatório sobre investigação da FTC na Ticketmaster
- Live Nation falls after report says FTC probes Ticketmaster over ticket bot controls
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Vivid Seats: Losing The Marketing Battle (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- Ações da Live Nation Entertainment Inc atingem máxima histórica de US$ 172,17
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock hits all-time high at 172.17 USD
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Live Nation Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 167.31 USD
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- CTS Eventim stock upgraded to Buy by Rothschild Redburn on valuation
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Says Could Climb after Earnings - TipRanks.com
- 2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
- Live Nation Entertainment stock reaches all-time high of 164.15 USD
- ServiceNow, Live Nation Entertainment And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Live Nation’s growth still strong even at record highs, Moffett starts at Buy
Faixa diária
167.84 171.37
Faixa anual
107.65 175.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 170.50
- Open
- 170.71
- Bid
- 169.36
- Ask
- 169.66
- Low
- 167.84
- High
- 171.37
- Volume
- 3.973 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.26%
- Mudança anual
- 55.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh