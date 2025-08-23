KurseKategorien
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc

164.69 USD 4.67 (2.76%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LYV hat sich für heute um -2.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 163.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 169.71 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Live Nation Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

LYV News

Tagesspanne
163.21 169.71
Jahresspanne
107.65 175.25
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
169.36
Eröffnung
169.69
Bid
164.69
Ask
164.99
Tief
163.21
Hoch
169.71
Volumen
8.218 K
Tagesänderung
-2.76%
Monatsänderung
-0.13%
6-Monatsänderung
26.67%
Jahresänderung
50.84%
