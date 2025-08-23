Währungen / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
164.69 USD 4.67 (2.76%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LYV hat sich für heute um -2.76% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 163.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 169.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Live Nation Entertainment Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYV News
Tagesspanne
163.21 169.71
Jahresspanne
107.65 175.25
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 169.36
- Eröffnung
- 169.69
- Bid
- 164.69
- Ask
- 164.99
- Tief
- 163.21
- Hoch
- 169.71
- Volumen
- 8.218 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.76%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.67%
- Jahresänderung
- 50.84%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K