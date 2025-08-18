货币 / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
169.57 USD 0.93 (0.55%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LYV汇率已更改-0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点169.45和高点171.37进行交易。
关注Live Nation Entertainment Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYV新闻
- StubHub’s stock starts trading Wednesday. The IPO is a bet on the polarizing practice of ticket resale.
- Live Nation downgraded at Rothschild on margin slowdown, DOJ lawsuit overhang
- 罗斯柴尔德Redburn将Live Nation股票评级下调至中性，因利润率增长放缓
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Live Nation stock to Neutral on slowing margins
- FTC probes whether Ticketmaster does enough to stop resale bots, Bloomberg News reports
- 报告称FTC调查Ticketmaster票务机器人控制，Live Nation股价下跌
- Live Nation falls after report says FTC probes Ticketmaster over ticket bot controls
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Vivid Seats: Losing The Marketing Battle (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- Live Nation Entertainment股票创历史新高，达172.17美元
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock hits all-time high at 172.17 USD
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Live Nation Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 167.31 USD
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- CTS Eventim stock upgraded to Buy by Rothschild Redburn on valuation
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Says Could Climb after Earnings - TipRanks.com
- 2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
- Live Nation Entertainment stock reaches all-time high of 164.15 USD
- ServiceNow, Live Nation Entertainment And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)
- Live Nation’s growth still strong even at record highs, Moffett starts at Buy
- This Synaptics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL), Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)
- Live Nation stock initiated with Buy rating at MoffettNathanson
- Columbia Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:NCIAX)
日范围
169.45 171.37
年范围
107.65 175.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 170.50
- 开盘价
- 170.71
- 卖价
- 169.57
- 买价
- 169.87
- 最低价
- 169.45
- 最高价
- 171.37
- 交易量
- 286
- 日变化
- -0.55%
- 月变化
- 2.83%
- 6个月变化
- 30.42%
- 年变化
- 55.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值