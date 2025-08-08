QuotesSections
Currencies / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc

169.46 USD 3.04 (1.76%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LYV exchange rate has changed by -1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.83 and at a high of 170.56.

Daily Range
166.83 170.56
Year Range
107.65 175.25
Previous Close
172.50
Open
169.14
Bid
169.46
Ask
169.76
Low
166.83
High
170.56
Volume
2.889 K
Daily Change
-1.76%
Month Change
2.77%
6 Months Change
30.33%
Year Change
55.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%