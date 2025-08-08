Currencies / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
169.46 USD 3.04 (1.76%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LYV exchange rate has changed by -1.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 166.83 and at a high of 170.56.
Follow Live Nation Entertainment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYV News
Daily Range
166.83 170.56
Year Range
107.65 175.25
- Previous Close
- 172.50
- Open
- 169.14
- Bid
- 169.46
- Ask
- 169.76
- Low
- 166.83
- High
- 170.56
- Volume
- 2.889 K
- Daily Change
- -1.76%
- Month Change
- 2.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.33%
- Year Change
- 55.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%