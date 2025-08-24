CotizacionesSecciones
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc

169.36 USD 1.14 (0.67%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LYV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 167.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 171.37.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Live Nation Entertainment Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
167.84 171.37
Rango anual
107.65 175.25
Cierres anteriores
170.50
Open
170.71
Bid
169.36
Ask
169.66
Low
167.84
High
171.37
Volumen
3.973 K
Cambio diario
-0.67%
Cambio mensual
2.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
30.26%
Cambio anual
55.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B