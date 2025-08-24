Divisas / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
169.36 USD 1.14 (0.67%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LYV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 167.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 171.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Live Nation Entertainment Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LYV News
- StubHub IPO: STUB Stock Nudges Higher In Ticket Marketplace's Debut
- Bots make buying concert tickets a nightmare. Could the FTC’s Ticketmaster probe help?
- StubHub’s stock starts trading Wednesday. The IPO is a bet on the polarizing practice of ticket resale.
- Live Nation downgraded at Rothschild on margin slowdown, DOJ lawsuit overhang
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Live Nation stock to Neutral on slowing margins
- FTC probes whether Ticketmaster does enough to stop resale bots, Bloomberg News reports
- Live Nation falls after report says FTC probes Ticketmaster over ticket bot controls
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Vivid Seats: Losing The Marketing Battle (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock hits all-time high at 172.17 USD
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Live Nation Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 167.31 USD
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- CTS Eventim stock upgraded to Buy by Rothschild Redburn on valuation
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Says Could Climb after Earnings - TipRanks.com
Rango diario
167.84 171.37
Rango anual
107.65 175.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 170.50
- Open
- 170.71
- Bid
- 169.36
- Ask
- 169.66
- Low
- 167.84
- High
- 171.37
- Volumen
- 3.973 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.67%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.26%
- Cambio anual
- 55.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B