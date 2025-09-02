クォートセクション
通貨 / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc

164.69 USD 4.67 (2.76%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LYVの今日の為替レートは、-2.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり163.21の安値と169.71の高値で取引されました。

Live Nation Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
163.21 169.71
1年のレンジ
107.65 175.25
以前の終値
169.36
始値
169.69
買値
164.69
買値
164.99
安値
163.21
高値
169.71
出来高
8.218 K
1日の変化
-2.76%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.13%
6ヶ月の変化
26.67%
1年の変化
50.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K