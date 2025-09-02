通貨 / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
164.69 USD 4.67 (2.76%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LYVの今日の為替レートは、-2.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり163.21の安値と169.71の高値で取引されました。
Live Nation Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
163.21 169.71
1年のレンジ
107.65 175.25
- 以前の終値
- 169.36
- 始値
- 169.69
- 買値
- 164.69
- 買値
- 164.99
- 安値
- 163.21
- 高値
- 169.71
- 出来高
- 8.218 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.67%
- 1年の変化
- 50.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K