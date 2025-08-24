Devises / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
163.69 USD 1.00 (0.61%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LYV a changé de -0.61% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 161.40 et à un maximum de 164.65.
Suivez la dynamique Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
LYV Nouvelles
- Why Ariana Grande opting out of dynamic pricing might actually help ticket scalpers — and not her fans
- L’action de Live Nation chute après une plainte de la FTC sur les reventes de billets
- FTC accuses Live Nation, Ticketmaster of colluding with ticket brokers
- Live Nation stock falls after FTC sues over ticket resale practices
- StubHub IPO: STUB Stock Nudges Higher In Ticket Marketplace's Debut
- Bots make buying concert tickets a nightmare. Could the FTC’s Ticketmaster probe help?
- StubHub’s stock starts trading Wednesday. The IPO is a bet on the polarizing practice of ticket resale.
- Live Nation dégradé par Rothschild en raison du ralentissement des marges
- Live Nation downgraded at Rothschild on margin slowdown, DOJ lawsuit overhang
- Rothschild Redburn dégrade l’action de Live Nation à Neutre en raison du ralentissement des marges
- Rothschild Redburn downgrades Live Nation stock to Neutral on slowing margins
- FTC probes whether Ticketmaster does enough to stop resale bots, Bloomberg News reports
- Live Nation chute après un rapport sur l’enquête de la FTC concernant Ticketmaster
- Live Nation falls after report says FTC probes Ticketmaster over ticket bot controls
- StubHub’s IPO is this week. Here’s how it stacks up in the world of online ticketing.
- Vivid Seats: Losing The Marketing Battle (NASDAQ:SEAT)
- Le titre de Live Nation Entertainment Inc atteint un record historique à 172,17 USD
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock hits all-time high at 172.17 USD
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Live Nation Entertainment stock hits all-time high at 167.31 USD
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- CTS Eventim stock upgraded to Buy by Rothschild Redburn on valuation
- 3 Stocks Bank of America Says Could Climb after Earnings - TipRanks.com
Range quotidien
161.40 164.65
Range Annuel
107.65 175.25
- Clôture Précédente
- 164.69
- Ouverture
- 164.65
- Bid
- 163.69
- Ask
- 163.99
- Plus Bas
- 161.40
- Plus Haut
- 164.65
- Volume
- 4.277 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.61%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.73%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 25.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 49.93%
