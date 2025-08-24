Valute / LYV
LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc
163.69 USD 1.00 (0.61%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LYV ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.40 e ad un massimo di 164.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LYV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
161.40 164.65
Intervallo Annuale
107.65 175.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 164.69
- Apertura
- 164.65
- Bid
- 163.69
- Ask
- 163.99
- Minimo
- 161.40
- Massimo
- 164.65
- Volume
- 4.277 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.93%
20 settembre, sabato