LYV: Live Nation Entertainment Inc

163.69 USD 1.00 (0.61%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LYV ha avuto una variazione del -0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 161.40 e ad un massimo di 164.65.

Segui le dinamiche di Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

LYV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
161.40 164.65
Intervallo Annuale
107.65 175.25
Chiusura Precedente
164.69
Apertura
164.65
Bid
163.69
Ask
163.99
Minimo
161.40
Massimo
164.65
Volume
4.277 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.61%
Variazione Mensile
-0.73%
Variazione Semestrale
25.90%
Variazione Annuale
49.93%
20 settembre, sabato