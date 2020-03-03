Moedas / LOVE
LOVE: The Lovesac Company
18.39 USD 0.31 (1.71%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LOVE para hoje mudou para 1.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.85 e o mais alto foi 18.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Lovesac Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LOVE Notícias
- DA Davidson reitera recomendação de compra para ações da Lovesac, mantém preço-alvo de US$ 24
- Canaccord Genuity mantém recomendação de compra para ações da Lovesac em meio a perspectivas mistas
- Lovesac Posts 2.5% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Why Lovesac Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Earnings call transcript: Lovesac’s Q2 2025 miss sends stock tumbling 16.87%
- Lovesac Q2 Sales Rise Snug Rollout Grows
- Lucro da Lovesac veio abaixo das projeções por $0,18; receita supera estimativas
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lovesac Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock ahead of earnings
- The Lovesac Company: Taking A Step Back (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- Lovesac (LOVE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Lovesac appoints former H&M, P&G tech executive to board of directors
- Lowe's (LOW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Home Depot (HD) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LOVE on the Community Forum
Faixa diária
17.85 18.61
Faixa anual
12.12 39.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.08
- Open
- 18.21
- Bid
- 18.39
- Ask
- 18.69
- Low
- 17.85
- High
- 18.61
- Volume
- 427
- Mudança diária
- 1.71%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.51%
- Mudança anual
- -35.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh