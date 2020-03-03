通貨 / LOVE
LOVE: The Lovesac Company
18.26 USD 0.18 (1.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LOVEの今日の為替レートは、1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.85の安値と18.61の高値で取引されました。
The Lovesac Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LOVE News
- 連邦準備制度の金利に関する期待でダウ平均株価が600ポイント以上上昇：投資家のセンチメントが向上、恐怖と欲望指数は「中立」ゾーンに留まる
- DAデヴィッドソン、Lovesac株の「買い」評価を維持、目標株価24ドルを据え置き
- キャナコード・ジェニュイティ、Lovesac株に対する「買い」評価を維持
- 【決算速報】The Lovesac Company、売上高は予想を上回り、利益は予想を下回る結果に
LOVE on the Community Forum
LOVEの取引アプリ
Volumatic Trend MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.71 (7)
Volumatic Trend is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136210/ Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.co
FREE
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
BOT SMILES EA IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent. it uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA is using strong recurrences of the past to take position and achieve a high success rate . MODELLING :- 1 minute OHLC INPUTS:- Buy default........... Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI
Samir Tabarcia
1分だけ止まって動作を確認してください…きっと気に入ります！ 「Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI」EA は、 スマートなヘッジング で資産を保護し、 EMA 200 でトレンドを追従、 RSI 14 でエントリーを確認、さらに 制御されたマーチンゲール でリスク管理を行うロボットです！ なぜ気に入るのか？ すべての市場で動作 （EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSDなど） 利益/損失で自動決済 （ストレスフリー！） あなたのスタイルに合わせて調整可能 ：固定ロット or マーチンゲール？選べます！ ※リアル口座で使用する前に必ずテストしてください！ （SETファイル付属 + バックテスト必須） 今すぐダウンロードして驚きを体験しよう！ MQL5マーケットプレイス掲載説明 - 「Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI」 「Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI」EAでトレードを強化！ このエキスパートアドバイザーは、 高度なヘッジ戦略、EMA、RSI、マーチン
Aurixx MT5
Shiv Kumar Jangir
WELCOME THE FIRST BUYER BATCH ~~~~~~ The AURIXX MT5 uses a sophisticated multi-indicator approach to identify high-probability reversal points in the XAUUSD/GOLD market. By combining EMA crossovers, RSI oversold conditions, Stochastic signals, and advanced candlestick pattern recognition, this EA can spot potential reversals before they become obvious to the average trader. No Grid , No Martingale This EA is not hardly optimized on backtesting it is specially made for future market profits Thi
Love Pips MT5
Scott Fredeman
LOVE PIPS EXPERT ADVISOR Love Pips enters trades using Bollinger Bands using Period 100 and a Deviation of 3.0. What sets this Expert advisor apart is not the way it enters a trade but the way it recovers your trades. When the weekly high or low is pierced we open a new trade in direction of recovering. If you have a buy position open the recovery will continue to add new positions until you are fully recovered. Then the Expert will look for a new entry based on either opening outside the boll
CCI Indicator Super
Tan Loc Tran
CCI Indicator Super is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of CCI Indicator Super is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Bonnitta EA は、保留ポジション戦略 (PPS) と非常に高度な秘密取引アルゴリズムに基づいています。 Bonnitta EA の戦略は、秘密のカスタム指標、トレンドライン、サポートおよびレジスタンス レベル (価格アクション)、および上記の最も重要な秘密の取引アルゴリズムを組み合わせたものです。 3 か月以上のリアルマネーテストなしで EA を購入しないでください。ボニッタ EA をリアルマネーでテストするのに 100 週間以上 (2 年以上) かかりました。結果は以下のリンクで確認してください。 BONNITTA EA は愛とエンパワーメントから作られています。 少数の購入者のみを対象とした価格設定と著作権侵害アルゴリズムの実装です。 Bonnitta EA は、22 年間で 99.9% の品質を持つ本物のティックを使用してテストされ、実際の市場状況に近いスリッページとコミッションでストレス テストに合格しました。 Expert Advisor には、完全な統計制御による統計収集およびスリッページ制御のアルゴリズムが含まれています。 この情報はブローカーのトリックか
Volumatic Trend MT4
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Volumatic Trend is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136211/ Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
1日のレンジ
17.85 18.61
1年のレンジ
12.12 39.49
- 以前の終値
- 18.08
- 始値
- 18.21
- 買値
- 18.26
- 買値
- 18.56
- 安値
- 17.85
- 高値
- 18.61
- 出来高
- 943
- 1日の変化
- 1.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.78%
- 1年の変化
- -35.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K