Devises / LOVE
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LOVE: The Lovesac Company
17.86 USD 0.40 (2.19%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LOVE a changé de -2.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.77 et à un maximum de 18.37.
Suivez la dynamique The Lovesac Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOVE Nouvelles
- DA Davidson réitère sa recommandation d’achat sur l’action Lovesac et maintient son objectif de 24$
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock, maintains $24 price target
- Canaccord Genuity maintient sa recommandation d’achat sur l’action Lovesac malgré des perspectives mitigées
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock amid mixed outlook
- Lovesac Posts 2.5% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Why Lovesac Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- La transcription de l’alerte résultats de Lovesac : Le T2 2025 décevant fait chuter l’action de 16,87%
- Earnings call transcript: Lovesac’s Q2 2025 miss sends stock tumbling 16.87%
- Lovesac Q2 Sales Rise Snug Rollout Grows
- Le BPA de Lovesac a manqué les attentes de 0,18$, le CA a surpassé les prévisions
- Lovesac earnings missed by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lovesac Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock ahead of earnings
- The Lovesac Company: Taking A Step Back (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- Lovesac (LOVE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Lovesac appoints former H&M, P&G tech executive to board of directors
- Lowe's (LOW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
LOVE on the Community Forum
Applications de Trading pour LOVE
Volumatic Trend MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.71 (7)
Volumatic Trend is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136210/ Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.co
FREE
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
BOT SMILES EA IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent. it uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA is using strong recurrences of the past to take position and achieve a high success rate . MODELLING :- 1 minute OHLC INPUTS:- Buy default........... Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI
Samir Tabarcia
ARRÊTE-TOI UNE MINUTE ET VOIS COMMENT ÇA MARCHE... TU VAS ADORER ! Imagine un robot qui protège ton capital avec un Hedging intelligent , suit la tendance avec EMA 200 et confirme les entrées avec RSI 14 , tout en gérant le risque avec un Martingale contrôlé ! Pourquoi tu vas l’adorer ? Fonctionne sur n’importe quel marché (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.). Ferme automatiquement les trades en profit/perte (sans stress !). S’adapte à ton style : Lots fixes ou Martingale ? À toi de décide
Aurixx MT5
Shiv Kumar Jangir
WELCOME THE FIRST BUYER BATCH ~~~~~~ The AURIXX MT5 uses a sophisticated multi-indicator approach to identify high-probability reversal points in the XAUUSD/GOLD market. By combining EMA crossovers, RSI oversold conditions, Stochastic signals, and advanced candlestick pattern recognition, this EA can spot potential reversals before they become obvious to the average trader. No Grid , No Martingale This EA is not hardly optimized on backtesting it is specially made for future market profits Thi
Love Pips MT5
Scott Fredeman
LOVE PIPS EXPERT ADVISOR Love Pips enters trades using Bollinger Bands using Period 100 and a Deviation of 3.0. What sets this Expert advisor apart is not the way it enters a trade but the way it recovers your trades. When the weekly high or low is pierced we open a new trade in direction of recovering. If you have a buy position open the recovery will continue to add new positions until you are fully recovered. Then the Expert will look for a new entry based on either opening outside the boll
CCI Indicator Super
Tan Loc Tran
CCI Indicator Super is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of CCI Indicator Super is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Volumatic Trend MT4
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Volumatic Trend is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136211/ Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
Range quotidien
17.77 18.37
Range Annuel
12.12 39.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 18.26
- Ouverture
- 18.21
- Bid
- 17.86
- Ask
- 18.16
- Plus Bas
- 17.77
- Plus Haut
- 18.37
- Volume
- 1.139 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.19%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.49%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.45%
- Changement Annuel
- -37.07%
20 septembre, samedi