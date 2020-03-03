통화 / LOVE
LOVE: The Lovesac Company
17.86 USD 0.40 (2.19%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LOVE 환율이 오늘 -2.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.77이고 고가는 18.37이었습니다.
The Lovesac Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LOVE News
LOVE on the Community Forum
일일 변동 비율
17.77 18.37
년간 변동
12.12 39.49
- 이전 종가
- 18.26
- 시가
- 18.21
- Bid
- 17.86
- Ask
- 18.16
- 저가
- 17.77
- 고가
- 18.37
- 볼륨
- 1.139 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.19%
- 월 변동
- -4.49%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.45%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.07%
20 9월, 토요일