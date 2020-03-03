Dövizler / LOVE
LOVE: The Lovesac Company
17.86 USD 0.40 (2.19%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LOVE fiyatı bugün -2.19% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.77 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
The Lovesac Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
LOVE haberleri
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock, maintains $24 price target
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock amid mixed outlook
- Lovesac Posts 2.5% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Why Lovesac Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Earnings call transcript: Lovesac’s Q2 2025 miss sends stock tumbling 16.87%
- Lovesac Q2 Sales Rise Snug Rollout Grows
- Lovesac earnings missed by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lovesac Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock ahead of earnings
- The Lovesac Company: Taking A Step Back (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- Lovesac (LOVE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Lovesac appoints former H&M, P&G tech executive to board of directors
- Lowe's (LOW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Home Depot (HD) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Günlük aralık
17.77 18.37
Yıllık aralık
12.12 39.49
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.26
- Açılış
- 18.21
- Satış
- 17.86
- Alış
- 18.16
- Düşük
- 17.77
- Yüksek
- 18.37
- Hacim
- 1.139 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.19%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.49%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.45%
- Yıllık değişim
- -37.07%
21 Eylül, Pazar