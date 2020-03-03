货币 / LOVE
LOVE: The Lovesac Company
18.05 USD 0.10 (0.56%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LOVE汇率已更改0.56%。当日，交易品种以低点17.78和高点19.04进行交易。
关注The Lovesac Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOVE新闻
- DA Davidson重申Lovesac股票买入评级，维持24美元目标价
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock, maintains $24 price target
- Canaccord Genuity重申Lovesac股票买入评级，尽管前景喜忧参半
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock amid mixed outlook
- Lovesac Posts 2.5% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Why Lovesac Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Alibaba, Oracle Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Earnings call transcript: Lovesac’s Q2 2025 miss sends stock tumbling 16.87%
- Lovesac Q2 Sales Rise Snug Rollout Grows
- Lovesac Q2 每股收益 逊于预期, 营收 超出预期
- Lovesac earnings missed by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lovesac, Avidity Biosciences, Veritone And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - CI&T (NYSE:CINT), Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Lovesac Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on Lovesac stock ahead of earnings
- The Lovesac Company: Taking A Step Back (NASDAQ:LOVE)
- Lovesac (LOVE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Lovesac appoints former H&M, P&G tech executive to board of directors
- Lowe's (LOW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Home Depot (HD) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
日范围
17.78 19.04
年范围
12.12 39.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.95
- 开盘价
- 18.02
- 卖价
- 18.05
- 买价
- 18.35
- 最低价
- 17.78
- 最高价
- 19.04
- 交易量
- 1.016 K
- 日变化
- 0.56%
- 月变化
- -3.48%
- 6个月变化
- 0.61%
- 年变化
- -36.40%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值