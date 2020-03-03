报价部分
货币 / LOVE
回到股票

LOVE: The Lovesac Company

18.05 USD 0.10 (0.56%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日LOVE汇率已更改0.56%。当日，交易品种以低点17.78和高点19.04进行交易。

关注The Lovesac Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LOVE新闻

LOVE on the Community Forum

LOVE交易应用程序

Volumatic Trend MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.71 (7)
指标
Volumatic Trend   is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136210/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.co
FREE
BOT Simles ea
Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
专家
BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
FREE
Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI
Samir Tabarcia
专家
停下来一分钟，看看它是如何运作的... 你一定会爱上它！ 想象一下，一个机器人通过智能对冲保护你的资金，用 EMA 200 跟随趋势，并用 RSI 14 确认进场，同时用可控马丁格尔来管理风险！ 为什么你会喜欢它？ 适用于任何市场（EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD 等）。 自动在盈利/亏损时平仓（无压力！）。 适应你的风格：固定手数还是马丁格尔？你来决定！ 在没有先测试之前，不要直接在真实账户使用！(包含 SET 文件 + 必须回测)。 立即下载，见证惊喜！ MQL5 市场上架描述 - "Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI" 用智能交易顾问 "Ninja Hedging Trend EMA RSI" 提升你的交易能力！ 此智能交易顾问结合了高级对冲策略、EMA、RSI 和马丁格尔，在任何周期和货币对中都能最大化机会。最佳结果在 EURUSD 1H 上实现，但其灵活性允许适应多个市场！ 主要特性: 对冲 + EMA 趋势 + RSI 策略，确保精确进场。 可控马丁格尔保护（可根据风险承受力
Aurixx MT5
Shiv Kumar Jangir
专家
WELCOME THE FIRST BUYER BATCH ~~~~~~ The AURIXX MT5  uses a sophisticated multi-indicator approach to identify high-probability reversal points in the XAUUSD/GOLD market. By combining EMA crossovers, RSI oversold conditions, Stochastic signals, and advanced candlestick pattern recognition, this EA can spot potential reversals before they become obvious to the average trader. No Grid , No Martingale This EA is not hardly optimized on backtesting it is specially made for future market profits Thi
Love Pips MT5
Scott Fredeman
专家
LOVE PIPS EXPERT ADVISOR Love Pips enters trades using Bollinger Bands using Period 100 and a Deviation of 3.0. What sets this Expert advisor apart is not the way it enters a trade but the way it recovers your trades. When the weekly high or low is pierced we open a new trade in direction of recovering. If you have a buy position open the recovery will continue to add new positions until you are fully recovered. Then the Expert will look for a new entry based on either opening outside the boll
CCI Indicator Super
Tan Loc Tran
指标
CCI Indicator Super   is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  CCI Indicator Super    is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Volumatic Trend MT4
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
指标
Volumatic Trend is a powerful, trend-following indicator that merges directional analysis with real-time volume behavior. By combining adaptive trend logic and volume overlays, it gives traders a detailed snapshot of market conviction and potential turning points. From instant trend shift detection to volume-weighted candle visuals, this tool brings deeper context to price movement. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136211/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/
FREE
日范围
17.78 19.04
年范围
12.12 39.49
前一天收盘价
17.95
开盘价
18.02
卖价
18.05
买价
18.35
最低价
17.78
最高价
19.04
交易量
1.016 K
日变化
0.56%
月变化
-3.48%
6个月变化
0.61%
年变化
-36.40%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
新屋开工
实际值
1.307 M
预测值
1.322 M
前值
1.429 M
12:30
USD
营建许可
实际值
1.312 M
预测值
1.394 M
前值
1.362 M
12:30
USD
新屋开工率月率 m/m
实际值
-8.5%
预测值
-6.4%
前值
3.4%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-9.285 M
预测值
-1.708 M
前值
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
-0.296 M
预测值
0.154 M
前值
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC 会议声明
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
FOMC 经济预测
实际值
预测值
前值
18:00
USD
美联储利率决议
实际值
4.25%
预测值
前值
4.50%
18:30
USD
联邦公开市场委员会(FOMC)新闻发布会
实际值
预测值
前值