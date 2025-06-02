Moedas / LMB
LMB: Limbach Holdings Inc
107.08 USD 3.43 (3.31%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LMB para hoje mudou para 3.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 104.46 e o mais alto foi 107.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Limbach Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LMB Notícias
- Limbach Holdings: The Recent Dip Is An Opportunity (NASDAQ:LMB)
- Limbach (LMB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LMB)
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Limbach (LMB) Q2 EPS Jumps 27%
- Limbach Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 16.4%, strategic shift to ODR driving margins
- Limbach (LMB) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Limbach shares fall as revenue misses estimates despite earnings beat
- Limbach Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Rollins (ROL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Limbach stock, addresses short report
- Spruce Point shorts Limbach, claims accounting concerns
- Limbach Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 144.09 USD
- Stifel raises Limbach stock price target to $151 on Pioneer Power acquisition
- Limbach acquires Pioneer Power for $66.1 million to expand midwest presence
- Limbach Holdings to Participate in CJS Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
- 1347 Capital Cor stock hits all-time high at 143.78 USD
- 1347 Capital Corp stock reaches all-time high at 143.11 USD
- Limbach Holdings reports key shareholder votes and plan amendments
- LMB stock soars to all-time high of $137.31 amid robust growth
- STIFEL ANALYST MAINTAINS BUY RATING AND $141 TARGET FOR LIMBACH STOCK
- Limbach Holdings Stock: Growth Is Great, But Valuation Is A Concern (NASDAQ:LMB)
Faixa diária
104.46 107.74
Faixa anual
63.02 154.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 103.65
- Open
- 104.59
- Bid
- 107.08
- Ask
- 107.38
- Low
- 104.46
- High
- 107.74
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- 3.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 49.53%
- Mudança anual
- 41.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh