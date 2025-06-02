货币 / LMB
LMB: Limbach Holdings Inc
104.74 USD 5.51 (5.55%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LMB汇率已更改5.55%。当日，交易品种以低点98.64和高点104.88进行交易。
关注Limbach Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LMB新闻
- Limbach Holdings: The Recent Dip Is An Opportunity (NASDAQ:LMB)
- Limbach (LMB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LMB)
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Limbach (LMB) Q2 EPS Jumps 27%
- Limbach Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 16.4%, strategic shift to ODR driving margins
- Limbach (LMB) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Limbach shares fall as revenue misses estimates despite earnings beat
- Limbach Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Rollins (ROL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Limbach stock, addresses short report
- Spruce Point shorts Limbach, claims accounting concerns
- Limbach Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 144.09 USD
- Stifel raises Limbach stock price target to $151 on Pioneer Power acquisition
- Limbach acquires Pioneer Power for $66.1 million to expand midwest presence
- Limbach Holdings to Participate in CJS Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
- 1347 Capital Cor stock hits all-time high at 143.78 USD
- 1347 Capital Corp stock reaches all-time high at 143.11 USD
- Limbach Holdings reports key shareholder votes and plan amendments
- LMB stock soars to all-time high of $137.31 amid robust growth
- STIFEL ANALYST MAINTAINS BUY RATING AND $141 TARGET FOR LIMBACH STOCK
- Limbach Holdings Stock: Growth Is Great, But Valuation Is A Concern (NASDAQ:LMB)
日范围
98.64 104.88
年范围
63.02 154.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 99.23
- 开盘价
- 99.65
- 卖价
- 104.74
- 买价
- 105.04
- 最低价
- 98.64
- 最高价
- 104.88
- 交易量
- 186
- 日变化
- 5.55%
- 月变化
- -6.42%
- 6个月变化
- 46.26%
- 年变化
- 37.98%
