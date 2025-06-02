クォートセクション
LMB: Limbach Holdings Inc

103.10 USD 0.55 (0.53%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LMBの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.89の安値と107.74の高値で取引されました。

Limbach Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
102.89 107.74
1年のレンジ
63.02 154.04
以前の終値
103.65
始値
103.82
買値
103.10
買値
103.40
安値
102.89
高値
107.74
出来高
635
1日の変化
-0.53%
1ヶ月の変化
-7.89%
6ヶ月の変化
43.97%
1年の変化
35.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K