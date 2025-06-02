通貨 / LMB
LMB: Limbach Holdings Inc
103.10 USD 0.55 (0.53%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LMBの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.89の安値と107.74の高値で取引されました。
Limbach Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LMB News
- Limbach Holdings: The Recent Dip Is An Opportunity (NASDAQ:LMB)
- Limbach (LMB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMVX)
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LMB)
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Limbach (LMB) Q2 EPS Jumps 27%
- Limbach Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue up 16.4%, strategic shift to ODR driving margins
- Limbach (LMB) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Limbach shares fall as revenue misses estimates despite earnings beat
- Limbach Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
- Rollins (ROL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Stifel maintains Buy rating on Limbach stock, addresses short report
- Spruce Point shorts Limbach, claims accounting concerns
- Limbach Holdings stock reaches all-time high at 144.09 USD
- Stifel raises Limbach stock price target to $151 on Pioneer Power acquisition
- Limbach acquires Pioneer Power for $66.1 million to expand midwest presence
- Limbach Holdings to Participate in CJS Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
- 1347 Capital Cor stock hits all-time high at 143.78 USD
- 1347 Capital Corp stock reaches all-time high at 143.11 USD
- Limbach Holdings reports key shareholder votes and plan amendments
- LMB stock soars to all-time high of $137.31 amid robust growth
- STIFEL ANALYST MAINTAINS BUY RATING AND $141 TARGET FOR LIMBACH STOCK
- Limbach Holdings Stock: Growth Is Great, But Valuation Is A Concern (NASDAQ:LMB)
1日のレンジ
102.89 107.74
1年のレンジ
63.02 154.04
- 以前の終値
- 103.65
- 始値
- 103.82
- 買値
- 103.10
- 買値
- 103.40
- 安値
- 102.89
- 高値
- 107.74
- 出来高
- 635
- 1日の変化
- -0.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 43.97%
- 1年の変化
- 35.82%
