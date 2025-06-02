Currencies / LMB
LMB: Limbach Holdings Inc
99.23 USD 4.18 (4.04%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LMB exchange rate has changed by -4.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.75 and at a high of 101.40.
Follow Limbach Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LMB News
Daily Range
97.75 101.40
Year Range
63.02 154.04
- Previous Close
- 103.41
- Open
- 101.40
- Bid
- 99.23
- Ask
- 99.53
- Low
- 97.75
- High
- 101.40
- Volume
- 814
- Daily Change
- -4.04%
- Month Change
- -11.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.57%
- Year Change
- 30.72%
