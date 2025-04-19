Moedas / LGH
LGH: HCM Defender 500 Index ETF
60.61 USD 0.52 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LGH para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.12 e o mais alto foi 60.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGH Notícias
Faixa diária
60.12 60.61
Faixa anual
44.26 60.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.09
- Open
- 60.14
- Bid
- 60.61
- Ask
- 60.91
- Low
- 60.12
- High
- 60.61
- Volume
- 44
- Mudança diária
- 0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.67%
- Mudança anual
- 20.54%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%