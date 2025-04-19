CotaçõesSeções
LGH: HCM Defender 500 Index ETF

60.61 USD 0.52 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do LGH para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.12 e o mais alto foi 60.61.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LGH Notícias

Faixa diária
60.12 60.61
Faixa anual
44.26 60.61
Fechamento anterior
60.09
Open
60.14
Bid
60.61
Ask
60.91
Low
60.12
High
60.61
Volume
44
Mudança diária
0.87%
Mudança mensal
6.71%
Mudança de 6 meses
25.67%
Mudança anual
20.54%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%