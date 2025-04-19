Currencies / LGH
LGH: HCM Defender 500 Index ETF
60.61 USD 0.52 (0.87%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LGH exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.12 and at a high of 60.61.
Follow HCM Defender 500 Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
60.12 60.61
Year Range
44.26 60.61
- Previous Close
- 60.09
- Open
- 60.14
- Bid
- 60.61
- Ask
- 60.91
- Low
- 60.12
- High
- 60.61
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 6.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.67%
- Year Change
- 20.54%